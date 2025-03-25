Archer on if he would stay at Southampton in the Championship: It's in the back of my mind

Southampton striker Cameron Archer has stayed quiet about his future at the club as they edge closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Archer has only started twice in 12 Premier League games under manager Ivan Juric since he took over from former boss Russell Martin, despite being one of the club’s top scorers this season. The young striker was linked with Championship leaders Leeds United in the winter and was asked about his future with the Saints which is up in the air.

Juric has always maintained that Archer has handled his lack of game time like a professional but with nine games remaining and a relegation looming his professional attitude towards the club and his contract may slowly switch.

"I think I've settled in again since the talks have been ongoing. I'm back in my headspace back in Southampton.I came here this summer and wasn't expecting to leave, but talks were ongoing outside of football. I came to training every day, and if it happened, it happened.

"It's nice to hear (what the manager said) but I think these are the things you should do regardless. I don't need someone to tell me I'm doing well as a professional.

"It just comes naturally, because it's part of the job but, obviously, it's nice at the same time. The relationship we have is good. I think he has made me a little bit of a better striker, even though I haven't played much. In training, there are little details I can add. It's always nice to try and improve that."