Middlesbrough win race for Hunt as transfer complete

Middlesbrough win race for Harley Hunt as transfer is complete

Championship side Middlesbrough have won the race for Swindon Town's Harley Hunt.

The highly-rated center back was wanted by a host of teams in the Premier League and Championship.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he has chosen Boro as he believes that he can develop at the Riverside Stadium.

The 6ft 3in defender can play in a back two and a back three, adding to his value.

Per The Mail, he is one of many younger players that Boro are recruiting this summer.

Manager Michael Carrick wants to ensure he can challenge for promotion in the coming months.