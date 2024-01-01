Tribal Football
Newcastle confirm Carrick departure for Middlesbrough
Graeme Carrick has left his post as Newcastle United U18 coach.

Carrick is joining brother Michael Carrick's coaching staff at Middlesbrough.

Steve Harper, Newcastle United's Academy Director, told the club's website: "I would like to thank Graeme for his excellent work in developing our young players both on and off the pitch.

"Whenever a player of staff member moves on to first team opportunities, whether it's here or elsewhere, we can all be very proud of them.

"Middlesbrough are getting a great guy, a very good coach and we all wish him every success with his new role.

"The search for a new Under-18s lead coach has already begun."

