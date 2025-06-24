Middlesbrough confirm Edwards appointment: It’s not lost on me, how big this is

Middlesbrough have appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach ahead of the new season.

After Carrick was sacked earlier in the month due to last season’s tenth-place finish, Edwards took the reigns on Tuesday afternoon as Boro’s eighth manager since relegation from the Premier League in 2017. The 42-year-old led Luton Town to the Premier League in 2023 but could not avoid relegation from the top flight 12 months later. He now joins the side that were close to a play-off spot last season and admits that he cannot wait to get started.

"It's a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club. It's something that's not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase."

He added: "It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

"We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can't wait to get started now."

Boro are believed to have spoken to Steve Cooper and Danny Rohl about the vacant role but Edwards obviously impressed the board who see him as the perfect man to lead the side into the new campaign and many will hope back to the English first division.