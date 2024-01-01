Man Utd starlet set for Burnley medical in huge career move

Manchester United talent Hannibal Mejbri is undergoing a medical at Burnley this week.

The midfielder is signing for the Championship side, who were relegated last term, on loan.

Burnley are including an obligation to buy within the deal, which means they must sign Hannibal at the end of the season.

The Tunisia international played 13 senior games for Man United during his career at the club.

While he came in as a young talent with huge potential, he never managed to find his level in the senior game.

Hannibal’s sale will likely help United’s PSR situation as they look to bring in new signings.