Newcastle planning Man Utd management raid

Manchester United chief operating officer Collette Roche is interesting Newcastle United.

Toon chief Darren Eales is stepping down at the end of the season after being diagnosed with blood cancer.

Eales has served a "long" notice period to give Newcastle time to find his replacement.

And firming as a favourite is Roche, says the Telegraph.

Roche has been with United since 2018 and was a key driver and influence in the redevelopment of the club's Carrington training complex.