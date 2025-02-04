Tribal Football
Most Read
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Man Utd's Amass to stay after no suitable loan offers received

Liverpool winger Doak out for several weeks after picking up a thigh injury

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool winger Doak out for several weeks after picking up a thigh injury
Liverpool winger Doak out for several weeks after picking up a thigh injuryTribal Football
Liverpool winger Ben Doak will be sidelined for several weeks after picking up a thigh injury on loan at Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old has been a key player for Michael Carrick’s side, contributing three goals and seven assists in the Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was unexpectedly absent from Monday’s loss to Sunderland, which left Boro struggling in the play-off race.

Carrick confirmed that Doak suffered the injury in training and will now miss an important run of games.

"He just felt his thigh during the week in training," said Carrick, per The Mirror. 

"We'll see how it is. It won't be a few days, it will be longer. Probably weeks, not ages but yeah, it won't be days."

Mentions
ChampionshipDoak BenCarrick MichaelLiverpoolMiddlesbroughSunderlandPremier League
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Liverpool youngster Danns joins Sunderland on loan
Middlesbrough manager Carrick reveals Liverpool can no longer recall loan star Doak
Liverpool's Doak could play major part in swap deal with Bournemouth's Semenyo