Vardy happy scoring in Leicester win

Jamie Vardy was happy to score in Leicester City's win against Southampton on Saturday.

The veteran striker, 38, will leave the Foxes at the end of the season.

The goal was Vardy's 199th for the club and he said: "It's been everything.

"It's been mine and my family's life for 13 years. We've been taken in by the fans and the whole city, and it has meant every single thing to me personally.

"When it's been your life for that long and you see the camaraderie with the fans and my team-mates for the last 13 years, it's been unbelievable."

Vardy also said: "I am enjoying my football and I need a nice break to mentally, especially, and physically fully refresh and then we'll see where that goes.

"There's still a few more games where hopefully there can be a few more numbers added."