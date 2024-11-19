Leicester starlet Nelson's injury the "worst outcome" at Oxforf

Leicester starlet Nelson's injury is the "worst outcome" and is set to be out for 4 months

Leicester City defender Ben Nelson has undergone surgery after suffering a horror injury which will leave him on the sidelines for four months.

Nelson suffered the thigh injury in a 1-0 win over Hull at the beginning of the month and has since undergone surgery for what is a very serious procedure.

The young defender has spent time on loan at Oxford United in search of minutes under manager Des Buckingham who recently broke the bad news.

“It was probably the worst outcome we could have asked for. He’s torn a couple of the tendons off of one of his quads at the top of his hip.

“So it’s not going to be a quick return. We’re talking two, three, maybe four months to get him back to where he was and on the pitch.

“I’m devastated for him because he’s starting to really show the player he is and can be at this level. It’s now about making sure we work with Leicester to get him back, get him fit, and help him back on his journey.”

This is a very unfortunate setback for the 20 year old who had played 8 straight games for the Championship side. Now he will spend the next few months recovering and trying to rebuild his fitness which will likely be back well after Christmas.