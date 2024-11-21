Newcastle to try again for Burnley keeper Trafford

Newcastle United remain keen on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Toon made an effort for Trafford over the summer and are ready to try again in January, says the Independent.

Newcastle see Trafford as initial cover for Nick Pope, with the aim for the youngster eventually succeeding the England international.

Former Manchester City trainee Trafford has a deal with Burnley to 2027.

Newcastle are drawing up plans for a winter market offer for Trafford over the New Year.