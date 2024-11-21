Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training

Newcastle to try again for Burnley keeper Trafford

Paul Vegas
Newcastle to try again for Burnley keeper Trafford
Newcastle to try again for Burnley keeper TraffordAction Plus
Newcastle United remain keen on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Toon made an effort for Trafford over the summer and are ready to try again in January, says the Independent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Newcastle see Trafford as initial cover for Nick Pope, with the aim for the youngster eventually succeeding the England international.

Former Manchester City trainee Trafford has a deal with Burnley to 2027.

Newcastle are drawing up plans for a winter market offer for Trafford over the New Year.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTrafford JamesNewcastle UtdBurnleyChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Coventry owner King happy with Gyokeres sale: We'll get more when Sporting CP cash in
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Prem clubs alerted as Bayern Munich seek to offload one of three wingers