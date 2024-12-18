Leicester linked with move to sign Watford midfielder as Everton and Wolves watch on

Leicester City are being linked with Watford’s attacking midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The 25-year-old is said to be attracting interest from several clubs, including Everton and Wolves.

The Georgian international, signed from Genk 18 months ago, has impressed in the Championship this term.

While he only has four assists to his name, his creativity has been very impressive to see.

He is the best ball carrier in the Championship, per Leicester Mercury, along with being second for key passes.

Footblal League World is the outlet suggesting the Foxes are going to make a move for him in January.