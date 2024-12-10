Luton boss Edwards admits interest in Leicester striker Cannon

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards admitted they are assessing Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

The forward is on loan at Stoke City this season, having been linked to most of the Championship in the summer.

Now the hitman is on the radar of Luton, who are hoping to gain Premier League promotion.

Their boss Edwards stated: “He’s someone that we were aware of and had spoken about, like we do with loads of players.

“He’s a good footballer and when players like that might be available, obviously we’re aware.

“He’s a threat, he can give them a good platform where they can play it into him, but he works really well off the shoulder and can give them a threat in behind as well. He’s a good finisher too, so he’s a good footballer.”