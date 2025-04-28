Hendrie suggests Vardy could join Sheffield Wednesday: It’s widely known he’s an Owls fan

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has suggested that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy could join Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Vardy has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season after 13 successful years which saw him lift the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup. The 38-year-old has made it clear he plans to continue playing as links towards the MLS and newly promoted Wrexham grow in recent weeks.

However, speaking to Football League World, Hendrie has suggested that Vardy could return to Wednesday, where he spent time in the club’s youth system, only to be released to local side Stocksbridge Park Steels.

“Obviously, he’s out of contract and it’s widely known he’s an Owls fan. I think most clubs will be looking at Jamie Vardy and think that they could certainly sign him.

“He’s got so much potential, even at the age he's at, at the moment, and obviously a free transfer, so I think it would appeal to most clubs in the Championship knowing that he’s capable of still scoring goals.

“We know that he’s probably struggled a bit this season being in the Premier League, so you do feel that the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, if the links are there and there’s a possibility that it ticks all the boxes for Jamie Vardy, you’d think that yes, that would be a fabulous move.

“You’d think that Sheffield Wednesday are on the up and it looks like maybe there’s potential for selling the football club, which might just inspire him to go there.”

However, their manager Phil Parkinson has pointed out that he does not want superstars at his club and despite his age Vardy would be classed as one of the best talents in the Championship if he makes the move.

“We’ve always tried to make sure the culture in the club is right, and I think that’s key – no superstars, no egos in the dressing room – and we’ve got to try and get that balance right again.

“You always need extra quality when you go up a level to make sure the right people come into the building.”