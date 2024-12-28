Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Prem offers arrive for Chelsea defender Gilchrist
Premier League interest is arriving for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist.

Gilchrist is on-loan this season with Championship outfit Sheffield United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Alfie Gilchrist has attracted interest from Premier League clubs for permanent transfer in January.

"However, both Chelsea and player side see staying at Sheffield United until June as best option."

Gilchrist has a contract with Chelsea that runs until 2026.

