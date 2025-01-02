Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Brereton Diaz set to make the move from Southampton to Sheffield United this January

Ansser Sadiq
Brereton Diaz set to make the move from Southampton to Sheffield United
Brereton Diaz set to make the move from Southampton to Sheffield UnitedTribal Football
Southampton star Ben Brereton Diaz could be on the move in the winter window.

The 25-year-old moved to the St. Mary’s Stadium club from Villarreal in the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has failed to hit the ground running and does not have a single goal to his name.

Per Sky Sports, he is in line for a move to Sheffield United, who want to bring him back to Bramall Lane.

Brereton Diaz had been hoping to take the Premier League by storm this season.

However, he has not been able to find his rhythm within an inexperienced Saints squad.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrereton Diaz BenSouthamptonSheffield UtdVillarrealFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
Southampton keeper Ramsdale on Martin's sacking: I felt like I'd let him down
West Ham, Atalanta eyeing Southampton midfielder Charles
DONE DEAL: Southampton defender Edwards joins QPR