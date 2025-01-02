Brereton Diaz set to make the move from Southampton to Sheffield United this January

Brereton Diaz set to make the move from Southampton to Sheffield United

Southampton star Ben Brereton Diaz could be on the move in the winter window.

The 25-year-old moved to the St. Mary’s Stadium club from Villarreal in the summer.

However, he has failed to hit the ground running and does not have a single goal to his name.

Per Sky Sports, he is in line for a move to Sheffield United, who want to bring him back to Bramall Lane.

Brereton Diaz had been hoping to take the Premier League by storm this season.

However, he has not been able to find his rhythm within an inexperienced Saints squad.