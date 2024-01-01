Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost

Leeds move for ex-Arsenal midfielder Coquelin

Leeds move for ex-Arsenal midfielder Coquelin
Leeds move for ex-Arsenal midfielder CoquelinLaLiga
Ex-Arsenal star Francis Coquelin could be in line for an English return in the coming months.

The 33-year-old has been unemployed so far this season, having left Villarreal in June.Per The Sun, Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds could be ready to offer him a deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Elland Road club believe that Coquelin would prove useful in the Championship.

He has a lot of experience of the Premier League and English football, but has not been keeping up with playing matches this season.

Daniel Farke has lost midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueCoquelin FrancisArsenalLeedsVillarrealLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona chief Deco reviving plans for Arsenal midfielder Partey
Cascarino can see Real Madrid tempting away Arsenal defender Saliba
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for Saliba