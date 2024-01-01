Leeds move for ex-Arsenal midfielder Coquelin

Ex-Arsenal star Francis Coquelin could be in line for an English return in the coming months.

The 33-year-old has been unemployed so far this season, having left Villarreal in June.Per The Sun, Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds could be ready to offer him a deal.

The Elland Road club believe that Coquelin would prove useful in the Championship.

He has a lot of experience of the Premier League and English football, but has not been keeping up with playing matches this season.

Daniel Farke has lost midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries.