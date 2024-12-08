Lampard delighted with first Coventry win; hails away support

Frank Lampard was delighted securing a first win as Coventry City manager at Championship opponents Millwall on Saturday.

Ephron Mason-Clark struck for the 1-0 win at the New Den.

Chelsea legend Lampard said afterwards: “The first half was a bit slow from us. It’s not easy to come here and the conditions were difficult, but there were things we could have done, but we didn’t do, which made it difficult in the first half and It was a bit passive from us.

"At half-time we got some messages across, and I was really proud of them, we played quicker, and we created chances and probably should have been two or three up before that last five minutes where we had to suffer.

"I’m really pleased with the character and the personality of the team and it’s a nice win and it’s a small step forward because there’s a lot to do, but we’re very happy.”

Lampard also told the club's website: “The fans, I mean wow. That was my first experience of the away fans, and they were something special, so a big thanks to them.

"They support the team and if they support me that’s great, I have to show the work and what they will know is I will give everything, I’ll live it completely.

"I want to help and if I can do that, I’m very thankful. That support, travelling down in those numbers in these conditions is sensational.”

