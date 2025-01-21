Ipswich's Al-Hamadi close to a move to West Brom as he looks for more game time

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Action Plus
Ali Al-Hamadi is said to be close to joining Championship West Brom on loan.

The Ipswich Town star, who is 22, has become their third-choice striker this term.

He has not been playing as much as he wants, only getting the nod in cup matches.

Back in August, the Iraqi international was close to signing for Derby, but the loan did not materialize.

Now TWTD states that he will get his wish to get a temporary exit from the Town.

He is hoping to get regular game time and then put himself in the shop window for the summer.

Ipswich would also be able to add a player to their squad, either through a loan or a permanent transfer.

