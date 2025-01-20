Tottenham recall Scarlett from Oxford and hope to send him up a division

Tottenham are plotting a change of scenery for their young goalscoring starlet.

The North London club have recalled young striker Dane Scarlett from Oxford.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they are not planning to use Scarlett this term, Spurs will be sending him to another team.

Per The Sun, Spurs do not think Scarlett is ready to make a Premier League impact.

He will likely go to a team in a higher division than Oxford, hoping to get game time at a more competitive level.

Scarlett has previously enjoyed loan spells at Portsmouth and Ipswich Town, where he did not always play regularly.