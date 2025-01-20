Tribal Football
Most Read
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool

Tottenham recall Scarlett from Oxford

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham recall Scarlett from Oxford and hope to send him up a division
Tottenham recall Scarlett from Oxford and hope to send him up a divisionTribal Football
Tottenham are plotting a change of scenery for their young goalscoring starlet.

The North London club have recalled young striker Dane Scarlett from Oxford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While they are not planning to use Scarlett this term, Spurs will be sending him to another team.

Per The Sun, Spurs do not think Scarlett is ready to make a Premier League impact.

He will likely go to a team in a higher division than Oxford, hoping to get game time at a more competitive level.

Scarlett has previously enjoyed loan spells at Portsmouth and Ipswich Town, where he did not always play regularly.

Mentions
Premier LeagueScarlett DaneTottenhamOxford UtdIpswichPortsmouthFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
WATCH: Dele Alli sends Como fans first message after inking deal
DONE DEAL: AFC Fylde sign Ipswich striker Boatswain
DONE DEAL: Ebbsfleet sign Ipswich youngster Carr