Watford have named Edward Iordanescu their new head coach, the 25th to be appointed since the Pozzo family took over in 2012.

Alessio Dionisi was sacked after just five months in charge following a heavy 4-0 Championship defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday (November 21).

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Watford have suffered seven defeats in their last ten league games and currently sit down in 20th, three points off the relegation zone.

"I am very proud and happy to be at this football club," Iordanescu told the club website.

"I can see the team is in a difficult moment but I have already watched many of the games over the last few days and I'm very confident about the future."

The Romanian becomes Watford's sixth new boss in less than 18 months and is the 25th manager since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012.