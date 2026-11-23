Watford close in on former Romania boss Iordanescu

Watford are reportedly closing in on the appointment of former Romania coach Edward Iordanescu following the dismissal of Alessio Dionisi.

According to BBC Three Counties, the 48-year-old is expected to arrive in England on Tuesday to finalise his contract, becoming the Hornets' sixth manager in 18 months.

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Iordanescu intends to bring three coaching staff members and hopes to take charge of Wednesday's Championship encounter against Blackburn Rovers.

Dionisi was dismissed following Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United, leaving Watford 21st, four points above the relegation zone.

Iordanescu previously guided Romania to the Euro 2024 knockout stages before losing 3-0 to the Netherlands.

His managerial career includes spells with Legia Warsaw, CSKA Sofia, Steaua Bucharest and Cluj.

Watford have experienced considerable managerial instability under the Pozzo family, who acquired the club in 2012.