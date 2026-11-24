He's not been in charge for five minutes, and Scott Parker is already coming out with the platitudes in his press conferences as West Ham manager.

"The lads are all bitterly disappointed," and "I feel sorry for the fans" are just two of many well-worn phrases that the 46-year-old Londoner has trotted out, thanks to the Hammers' inability to win against Cardiff City (3-3 draw), Blackburn (2-1 loss) and Preston North End (1-1 draw).

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A reality check already for West Ham

The draw with the Championship's bottom club is clearly a low point in the season, with no new-manager bounce whatsoever at the London Stadium.

For a team that were supposedly going to walk to the title in England's second-tier, they've been given a healthy reality check just 16 games in.

West Ham's current position in the Championship table Flashscore

Ahead of their next fixture against Portsmouth, the Irons find themselves down in 10th place, and some eight points behind leaders, Middlesbrough.

Whilst they've scored the most goals in the division so far (38), they've also conceded the most in the top 10 teams (24), and therein lies much of their problem.

Defensive reinforcements needed

Despite having identified an inability to defend corners and set pieces in an adequate fashion as far back as the reign of Julen Lopetegui, things haven't changed.

With five weeks left until the transfer window opens for business, Parker surely needs to be looking for defensive reinforcements if he wants to be able to get West Ham back up to the promised land of the Premier League at the first opportunity.

On Tuesday night they play Portsmouth at Fratton Park, a team they beat in the Carabao Cup before the start of their league campaign in August.

At that point, the first team were still being managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, and were playing a different brand of football to that which Parker appears to prefer.

No time for the 'West Ham way'

Perhaps, if things were different, Parker would prefer to see football being played 'the West Ham way.' Free-flowing and attacking football with everyone on the front foot.

Championship teams generally were never going to make life easy for the Hammers in any event, and that appears to have come as quite the shock to some of the players who have been well below par.

Make no mistake, Parker now has to ensure his squad has the guts and the fight to deliver some battling performances that place the result above everything.

No need for entertaining, one-touch football at this point. It's back to basics.

Takeover or not takeover, that is the question

An eight-point gap with two-thirds of the season still to play isn't surmountable, of course, but the lack of confidence that the East Londoners are displaying is worrying indeed.

Here is a big London club that has had the heart ripped out of it more than once recently and is still struggling to shed a certain image off the pitch.

Fans still aren't clear either as to whether Amanda Staveley and her consortium will try and make an aggressive move to take over the club from Daniel Kretinsky, or if the latter will be ensuring he remains in control above all else.

With such uncertainty in the corridors of power, is it any wonder that this has filtered down onto the pitch?

Poor recruitment

Players just want to get out on the pitch and express themselves, but they are human beings too, and that uncertainty is bound to have an effect.

Recruitment has been poor for a while now, too, which doesn't help anyone, and really, it's a mess that quickly needs tidying.

Parker can do his bit alongside Mark Noble to bring back some of the core values that the pair had in their own playing days.

Both understand completely what it means to wear the West Ham shirt, and their challenge in reality is trying to transmit that to some players who look like they'd rather not be there.

Results in the next few games are vital

After the Portsmouth test come games against Stoke City, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Southampton, before the transfer window opens for business.

These next seven games, then, not only give players a chance to really stake a claim for a place in Parker's starting XI, but they should also give the manager and his backroom staff all the information they need as to which players they can rely upon and which they need to move on.

West Ham's upcoming matches Flashscore

If the Hammers are still just about hanging onto the coat tails of those above them, or better, then the second half of the season could be glorious for them.

If not, the remainder of 2026/27 could be very long and arduous indeed, and longer than one season spent out of the top flight could also be fatal to the club's longer-term ambitions.