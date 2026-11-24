The West Ham players applaud their fans following their loss

West Ham were unable to stop their wretched run as boss Scott Parker was left waiting for his first victory after a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Tuesday.

The Hammers were widely expected to win promotion back to the Premier League after last season's relegation.

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But instead they are languishing in 12th place in the Championship following Odin Bailey's winner at Fratton Park.

Former Fulham, Burnley and Bournemouth manager Parker has lost two and drawn two since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, with the east Londoners without victory in six and 11 points off the top of the table.

West Ham failed to scored for the first time this season, despite hitting the woodwork twice as Bailey's first-half strike was enough for Portsmouth to rise to 10th.

Will Lankshear was back among the goals as Middlesbrough cemented their position at the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Swansea.

Lankshear had missed the final two games prior to the international break because of a hamstring injury, and was only afforded a late substitute appearance in Saturday's win over Bristol City.

Having been restored to the starting line-up at the Riverside Stadium, Lankshear - the Championship's leading scorer - claimed his 14th league goal this season to reestablish Middlesbrough's lead in the second half.

Joseph Opoku's driven finish for Swansea had cancelled out Myles Peart-Harris's early opener.

Second-placed Wolves are one point behind Middlesbrough after beating Derby 3-0.

Norwich's impressive run came to an end as QPR held them to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

The Canaries had won their previous five Championship fixtures but had to come from behind this time after Harvey Vale had fired the visitors in front just before the break.

Philippe Clement's side were quickly back on level terms in the second half through a well-taken Anthony Musaba effort.

Sydie Peck equalised in the 90th minute as Sheffield United came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Bramall Lane.

Lewis Dobbin had given the visitors an early lead but the Blades stepped up a gear after the break and finally found a way past Saints goalkeeper Daniel Peretz through Peck.

The equaliser saw the Blades move within a point of the top eight and remain two behind their sixth-placed opponents.