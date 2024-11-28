Hull sack manager Walter

Championship side Hull City have parted company with head coach Tim Walter after just 18 games.

The Tigers had only hired Walter back at the end of May, giving him a three-year contract.

However, the club are not happy with how this season has started and want to make another change, as they are 22nd in the Championship table.

An official statement from Hull read: "Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

"Assistant head coaches Julian Hübner and Filip Tapalović have also left the club.

"First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor.

"We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future."