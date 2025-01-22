Hull on the verge of signing Southampton defender Taylor this week

Hull City have all but agreed a deal to secure Southampton defender Charlie Taylor.

Now the Tigers must wait to see if the player wants to join them in the Championship.

The 31-year-old arrived in the summer from Burnley, but has not played for the Saints very much this term.

Speaking to Daily Echo earlier this month, Taylor said: "Look, the competition for places is there and it's all about just trying to pick up results now and change the run that we're on.

"Football changes so quickly. Under the last manager, I wasn't getting a look in. So a January loan was probably something I would have had to think about.

"But the new manager has come in and it's a clean slate for everyone. Everyone is fighting for their spots. That's only going to breed good, healthy competition."