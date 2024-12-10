Harris declares he will leave Millwall

Millwall head coach Neil Harris is set to depart the club with immediate effect.

The Lions, who sit in 11th in the Championship, have not won in four matches.

Harris is departing after coming back for his second spell at the club in February.

"Everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be," Harris said, per the BBC.

"I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time."

"A comprehensive recruitment process was already under way for a new head coach," said director of football Steve Gallen.

"The direction we as a club want to head in is clear and the next head coach will play a pivotal role in helping us execute our strategy."