Newcastle eye Coventry wonderkid who has impressed Lampard this season

Newcastle United are set to bid for Coventry City youngster Norman Bassette in the January transfer window as manager Eddie Howe looks to improve his squad.

The 20-year-old only moved to the club this summer after making his debut for French side Caen at just 16 years old. During the last international break, the forward made his debut for Belgium as a substitute which was a huge achievement at such a young age.

Coventry manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was full of praise for the young star who thinks has brought a sense of competition to his side.

“His speed, desire, pressing and finishing; his hunger for a goal is really evident in him and I love that, so all those things. We just have to take our time with him in terms of his development. He’s fresh here really, and made some really good steps recently and that’s good to see.

“I have competition at the top end of the pitch, which is a good thing as well, and we’ll have to use that, especially going into a three game week. But Norman has been very impressive to me and to us, not only in the games, including the ones I saw before we came in, but also in training as well. He’s a talent and we will work very closely with him.”

Newcastle has an ageing squad and Howe will likely dip into the market to find some fresh talent for a team who have stagnated in the league in recent years. Bassette may be the ideal candidate for Howe as he is certainly one for the future as the Magpies seek to expand their squad and add a much-needed element of youth.

