Forest midfielder Bowler happy with Preston move

Nottingham Forest midfielder Josh Bowler is happy with his move to Preston North End.

Bowler has dropped into the Championship on-loan for the season.

He said, “I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to getting started and playing football again and enjoying it.

“After speaking to the manager about how he wants to play and what his plan is for me, it was really good and it was something I was looking forward to.

“It’s obviously going to be a little bit different to what the fans are used to seeing but it’s going to be exciting because it’s a forward-thinking, aggressive style of play which I’m ready to get playing.

“I’m an out and out attacker. I love attacking. I love beating players, getting on the ball and running with it, and getting fans off their seat which I think is something going out of the game.”

