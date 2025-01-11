DONE DEAL: Chelsea midfielder Matos joins Oxford

Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos has joined Oxford United in the Championship.

Matos joins Oxford on-loan to the end of the season.

"Alex has a great pedigree as a player and I was impressed with what he showed last season at Huddersfield," said Oxford manager Gary Rowett.

"There's a huge hunger in the player to come in and succeed and that's a mentality that is exciting to work with.

"He will offer something different to us, which is important to ensure we have many different options.

"I'm looking forward to working with him straight away to see how he can enhance the midfield and the team."