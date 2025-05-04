Farke sparks fresh Leeds split rumours after "empty" title celebrations

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admits he was left feeling "empty" after clinching the Championship title yesterday.

Victory at Plymouth saw Leeds pip Burnley to the title, though Farke was low-key with his celebrations amid talk he won't be in charge for the club's Premier League return.

He said: “I was so focused to win promotion but honestly I was a bit greedy for the title in recent weeks. We spoke about the only time we won this title was without supporters. I wanted this so badly.

“I felt empty at the final whistle. I was too tired to celebrate. Even at half-time, it was complicated because I wanted to give the right message. I am proud to have achieved what we wanted to.

Farke added: “Looking forward to being on the coach home and to close my eyes. I have to be ready again to celebrate this evening. Next week will be celebrating. I need the summer to recharge my energy.”