Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Real Madrid seek Man Utd favour in Carreras pursuit
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba

Farke sparks fresh Leeds split rumours after "empty" title celebrations

Paul Vegas
Farke sparks fresh Leeds split rumours after "empty" title celebrations
Farke sparks fresh Leeds split rumours after "empty" title celebrationsDAVE ROWNTREE/PPAUK / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admits he was left feeling "empty" after clinching the Championship title yesterday.

Victory at Plymouth saw Leeds pip Burnley to the title, though Farke was low-key with his celebrations amid talk he won't be in charge for the club's Premier League return.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: “I was so focused to win promotion but honestly I was a bit greedy for the title in recent weeks. We spoke about the only time we won this title was without supporters. I wanted this so badly.

“I felt empty at the final whistle. I was too tired to celebrate. Even at half-time, it was complicated because I wanted to give the right message. I am proud to have achieved what we wanted to.

Farke added: “Looking forward to being on the coach home and to close my eyes. I have to be ready again to celebrate this evening. Next week will be celebrating. I need the summer to recharge my energy.”

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueLeedsBurnleyPlymouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Brom seek talks with Spurs coach Mason
Jordan says Leeds should sack Farke as he has done his job: I know it sounds a bit harsh
Leeds boss Farke addresses sack rumours