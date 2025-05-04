Farke sparks fresh Leeds split rumours after "empty" title celebrations
Victory at Plymouth saw Leeds pip Burnley to the title, though Farke was low-key with his celebrations amid talk he won't be in charge for the club's Premier League return.
He said: “I was so focused to win promotion but honestly I was a bit greedy for the title in recent weeks. We spoke about the only time we won this title was without supporters. I wanted this so badly.
“I felt empty at the final whistle. I was too tired to celebrate. Even at half-time, it was complicated because I wanted to give the right message. I am proud to have achieved what we wanted to.
Farke added: “Looking forward to being on the coach home and to close my eyes. I have to be ready again to celebrate this evening. Next week will be celebrating. I need the summer to recharge my energy.”