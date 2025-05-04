West Brom seek talks with Spurs coach Mason

Tottenham assistant coach Ryan Mason is wanted by West Bromwich Albion.

After the dismissal of Tony Mowbray, the Baggies are seeking a new permanent managerial appointment and are focusing on Mason, says The Sun.

Former Spurs midfielder Mason, 33, is reluctant to skip out on Spurs before the end of the season, particularly as they're in the middle of a Europa League semifinal.

The delays are said to have West Brom considering alternatives, though Mason remains their top choice.

West Brom finished the Championship season in ninth place on Saturday.