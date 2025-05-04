Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Real Madrid seek Man Utd favour in Carreras pursuit
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba

West Brom seek talks with Spurs coach Mason

Paul Vegas
West Brom seek talks with Spurs coach Mason
West Brom seek talks with Spurs coach MasonMichael Zemanek / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Tottenham assistant coach Ryan Mason is wanted by West Bromwich Albion.

After the dismissal of Tony Mowbray, the Baggies are seeking a new permanent managerial appointment and are focusing on Mason, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Spurs midfielder Mason, 33, is reluctant to skip out on Spurs before the end of the season, particularly as they're in the middle of a Europa League semifinal.

The delays are said to have West Brom considering alternatives, though Mason remains their top choice.

West Brom finished the Championship season in ninth place on Saturday.

Mentions
ChampionshipMason RyanWest BromTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Paratici in talks with Tottenham about shock return
Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool's transfer plans: If you stand still, you'll get left behind
Delaps's huge wage demands revealed as Man Utd and Chelsea chase young striker