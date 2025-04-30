Jordan says Leeds should sack Farke as he has done his job: I know it sounds a bit harsh

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has told Leeds United to sack manager Daniel Farke after he led his side back to the Premier League.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe is flying from San Francisco to watch Monday night’s match and speak with Farke later in the week as his future hangs by a thread despite clinching promotion back to the English top flight. A win over Plymouth this week would see them win the title but many feel it is not enough to keep him in the job.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan revealed that the club must be ruthless and sack Farke as even though he has completed his objectives he would not survive in the Premier League.

"If the owners think it's the right thing (then Leeds should sack Farke). His job was to get Leeds promoted; that's what he was brought in to do.

"He was given the prerequisite tools, he probably has one of the biggest budgets in the division... so with respect, I know it sounds a bit harsh, but he did the job that he was brought in to do.

"Those were the standards he was set, and that was the task he was asked to perform and the job he took. In the same way that the Bournemouth owner thought that Gary O'Neil wasn't the right fit... I'm pretty sure there would have been some dissenting voices... at Bournemouth, but they're not dissenting now, are they?”

Farke was relegated from the top flight with Norwich, and sacked once he’d returned them to the Premier League. Out of his 49 games managed at that level, the German won just six, and lost 35. His statistics cannot be ignored and Jordan believes that sacking Farke and bringing in a top manager is the only solution to push the club forward.

"The Leeds owners will have the same ideals as the fans which is that we want the best version of the football club, but we want it in the Premier League. When owners make those sorts of decisions, by all means castigate them, but if these guys think that the best version of Leeds is not with Daniel Farke, he will depart with a nice paycheck, a big reputation and go again.

"The Leeds fans have to accept that owners often make decisions because they think it's the right thing to do for the football club."