Leeds boss Farke addresses sack rumours

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has joked about his job being in doubt after leading the club to Premier League promotion.

Despite the German's achievement, there's claims that Leeds' American owners want to replace him with a manager who boasts a successful track record in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the rumours and if he felt insulted, Farke shrugged: “Not at all, it’s not surprising.

“I knew for which club I signed, I’m not sure how many managers Leeds had in the last 20 years, but it’s a good effort if you last for three months.

“Once you sign a contract, there’s lots of pressure, noise, expectations.

“On a weekly basis someone is linked. It’s nothing new.”