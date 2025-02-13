Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Ex-Palace owner Jordan slams Eustace for Blackburn exit

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Palace owner Jordan: Karma will come for Eustace!
Ex-Palace owner Jordan: Karma will come for Eustace!Tribalfootball
Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has criticised English managers for lacking loyalty and respect, referencing John Eustace’s imminent move away from Blackburn.

The Rovers confirmed Eustace had requested permission to speak with another Championship club, widely believed to be Derby County.

Advertisement
Advertisement

talkSPORT reports that Eustace has accepted the Derby job, feeling undervalued by Blackburn’s ownership.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “He has wanted something that wasn’t originally agreed upon because he is now in a position where his currency can parlay him into a different dynamic.  

“He hasn’t got it, and he’s been given an option. And in a typical English manager's mentality, that option is, well I’ll do whatever suits me best.  

“No loyalty, no respect, no regard for the people that gave you that opportunity.”  

Jim White asked: “Are you putting all English managers in this category?”  

Jordan responded: “I think there is a malaise that has developed among all English managers over the years, where they are institutionalised into a certain way of thinking which is rooted in a plan mentality.

“You look at your work ethic, the way you manage up; they’ve been dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century by foreign managers showing and exhibiting a different kind of characteristic.

“I’m not suggesting that foreign managers should be their own group because they have their own challenges as well.  

“I can tell you now, my gut feeling on this one is Eustace will reap the whirlwind; he’ll get his (comeuppance) at Derby somewhere down the line.  

“You can’t behave this way; everyone gets served up in the end. Everyone gets what’s coming their way.”  

Mentions
ChampionshipEustace JohnBlackburnCrystal PalaceDerbyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sheffield Utd interested in Liverpool's Beck and Koumas as potential summer targets
Blackburn release terse statement as Eustace to hold Derby talks
Palace watching two young Championship defenders