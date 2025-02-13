Ex-Palace owner Jordan slams Eustace for Blackburn exit

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has criticised English managers for lacking loyalty and respect, referencing John Eustace’s imminent move away from Blackburn.

The Rovers confirmed Eustace had requested permission to speak with another Championship club, widely believed to be Derby County.

Advertisement Advertisement

talkSPORT reports that Eustace has accepted the Derby job, feeling undervalued by Blackburn’s ownership.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “He has wanted something that wasn’t originally agreed upon because he is now in a position where his currency can parlay him into a different dynamic.

“He hasn’t got it, and he’s been given an option. And in a typical English manager's mentality, that option is, well I’ll do whatever suits me best.

“No loyalty, no respect, no regard for the people that gave you that opportunity.”

Jim White asked: “Are you putting all English managers in this category?”

Jordan responded: “I think there is a malaise that has developed among all English managers over the years, where they are institutionalised into a certain way of thinking which is rooted in a plan mentality.

“You look at your work ethic, the way you manage up; they’ve been dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century by foreign managers showing and exhibiting a different kind of characteristic.

“I’m not suggesting that foreign managers should be their own group because they have their own challenges as well.

“I can tell you now, my gut feeling on this one is Eustace will reap the whirlwind; he’ll get his (comeuppance) at Derby somewhere down the line.

“You can’t behave this way; everyone gets served up in the end. Everyone gets what’s coming their way.”