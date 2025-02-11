Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

Blackburn release terse statement as Eustace to hold Derby talks

Ansser Sadiq
Blackburn release terse statement as Eustace to hold Derby talks
Blackburn release terse statement as Eustace to hold Derby talksTribalfootball
Blackburn have expressed frustration over John Eustace's decision to pursue talks with Derby County.  

Despite their reluctance, Rovers granted permission after Derby triggered a £500,000 compensation clause.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eustace, currently guiding Blackburn to sixth, remains Derby's top target following Paul Warne's dismissal.

A Rovers statement read: "The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace's request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.

"With significant investment being made during the January transfer window...the board and ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season. 

“With the squad bolstered, key players returning from injury and Rovers currently in a strong position in the Championship, the club and players remain focused on achieving the best possible outcome this season."

Mentions
ChampionshipEustace JohnBlackburnDerbyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bournemouth and Sunderland to discuss permanent move for Mepham
DONE DEAL: Southampton striker Armstrong joins West Brom on loan
DONE DEAL: Forest striker Dennis joins Blackburn Rovers on loan