Palace watching two young Championship defenders

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace are in the market for a young centre-half this summer.

Palace management accept Marc Guehi will be leaving at the end of the season.

And The Sun says they're now drawing up plans to find a replacement for the England defender.

Burnley’s Maxime Esteve and Middlesbrough’s Rav van den Berg are both being considered by the Eagles.

Van den Berg, 20, is the younger brother of Brentford stopper Sepp van den Berg. Frenchman Esteve, meanwhile, has impressed with Burnley in the Championship this season.

ChampionshipPremier LeagueEsteve Maximevan den Berg SeppGuehi Marcvan den Berg RavCrystal PalaceBurnleyMiddlesbroughBrentfordFootball Transfers
