Sheffield Utd interested in Liverpool's Beck and Koumas as potential summer targets

Sheffield United interested in Liverpool's Beck and Koumas as potential summer targets

Sheffield United are eyeing Liverpool youngsters Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas.

The Blades see them as potential summer targets if they secure Premier League promotion, per The Mail.

Beck has been a key player for Blackburn, while Koumas has impressed with three goals and two assists at Stoke.

The Blades’ interest is influenced by Alan Knill, who worked with both players during his time with the Welsh national team.

Koumas, the son of ex-footballer Jason Koumas, and Beck, the great-nephew of Ian Rush, have drawn attention for their strong performances.

Sheffield United’s pursuit hinges on their promotion prospects, though more clubs are likely to show interest.