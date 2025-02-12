Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Club Brugge clash back to old-school European football

Sheffield Utd interested in Liverpool's Beck and Koumas as potential summer targets

Ansser Sadiq
Sheffield United interested in Liverpool's Beck and Koumas as potential summer targets
Sheffield United interested in Liverpool's Beck and Koumas as potential summer targetsTribal Football
Sheffield United are eyeing Liverpool youngsters Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas.

The Blades see them as potential summer targets if they secure Premier League promotion, per The Mail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Beck has been a key player for Blackburn, while Koumas has impressed with three goals and two assists at Stoke

The Blades’ interest is influenced by Alan Knill, who worked with both players during his time with the Welsh national team.

Koumas, the son of ex-footballer Jason Koumas, and Beck, the great-nephew of Ian Rush, have drawn attention for their strong performances. 

Sheffield United’s pursuit hinges on their promotion prospects, though more clubs are likely to show interest.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKoumas LewisBeck OwenSheffield UtdLiverpoolBlackburnStoke CityChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Southampton striker Armstrong joins West Brom on loan
Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns
Everton set to benefit from Cannon's move to Sheffield Utd