Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

Ex-Coventry boss Robins in advanced talks with Stoke

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Coventry boss Robins in advanced talks with Stoke
Ex-Coventry boss Robins in advanced talks with StokeTribalfootball
Championship side Stoke City are closing in on the appointment of Mark Robins as their manager.

The former Coventry City coach, who was a popular figure, has appeared to have found his next job.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, Stoke are going to confirm his appointment in the coming day or two.

Ex-Coventry boss Robins is in advanced talks to take over at the second division outfit.

He may even be in the dugout when they take on Plymouth in the league on Saturday.

Robins nearly took Coventry to the FA Cup final last term, losing to old club Manchester United in the semi finals.

Mentions
ChampionshipStoke CityCoventryRobins MarkFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Stoke name Shawcross as caretaker coach
Stoke chief Walters "accepts full responsibility" after Pelach sacking
Rooney insists he's right manager for Plymouth after Coventry hammering