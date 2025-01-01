Ex-Coventry boss Robins in advanced talks with Stoke

Championship side Stoke City are closing in on the appointment of Mark Robins as their manager.

The former Coventry City coach, who was a popular figure, has appeared to have found his next job.

Per The Telegraph, Stoke are going to confirm his appointment in the coming day or two.

Ex-Coventry boss Robins is in advanced talks to take over at the second division outfit.

He may even be in the dugout when they take on Plymouth in the league on Saturday.

Robins nearly took Coventry to the FA Cup final last term, losing to old club Manchester United in the semi finals.