Rooney insists he's right manager for Plymouth after Coventry hammering

Wayne Rooney insists he is the right man to lead Plymouth through to the end of the season.

The former Manchester United and Everton star is struggling in his latest job in management.

The ex-Derby County and DC United boss finds his team bottom of the Championship, having lost 4-0 to Coventry.

Asked if he should stay on, Rooney replied: "I believe I am. I know how football works, I'm not stupid, you need to pick up results.

"The biggest frustration for me all season really is we look like two different teams at home and away.

"So psychologically is there an issue? It's something we're looking at."

He added: "I'm sure the fans have questions, I'm sure a lot of people from the outside will, and I'll do my best to answer them as best I can."