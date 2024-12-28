Stoke chief Walters "accepts full responsibility" after Pelach sacking

Stoke City have sacked manager Narcis Pelach.

Pelach lasted just 19 games before being shown the door on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Potters sporting director Jon Walters accepted responsibility for the appointment, stating: "Narcis is a talented coach with huge potential.

"He works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.

"However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.

"I take full responsibility for that and I'm absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward.

"Every decision we make is driven by our love of Stoke City and absolute determination to bring success to the club."