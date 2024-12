Stoke name Shawcross as caretaker coach

Stoke City have named Ryan Shawcross as caretaker manager.

Shawcross is coach of Stoke City's U23 team, but now steps up for Sunday's clash with Sunderland.

The Potters fired coach Narcís Pelach and announced on Saturday that Shawcross will step in as an interim solution.

Shawcross is a former Stoke captain.

He also played for Manchester United, Royal Antwerp and Inter Miami.