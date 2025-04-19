Tribal Football
Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey named Cardiff manager
Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has been named new manager of Cardiff City.

Ramsey becomes player-manager after today's dismissal of Omer Riza, who like Ramsey is a former Arsenal player.

A club statement read: "We'd like to thank Omer for his passion and effort during his time as Cardiff City manager and wish him the very best for his next steps in the game."

Ramsey, 34, will lead the side for the first time during Monday's game against Oxford United at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff sit one point from safety on the Championship table.

