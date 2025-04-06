Tribal Football
Arsenal open talks to sign Blackburn teen Higgins

Blackburn Rovers' England youth striker Harvey Higgins is being tracked by Arsenal.

The Sun says Higgins, 16, has been likened to Leicester City great Jamie Vardy and has been capped by England at U18 level.

Arsenal are in talks to sign Higgins this month and there is hope a deal can be struck inside the next fortnight.

Rovers expect to receive around £1.5m in compensation.

Higgins' progress recently saw the teenage striker added to Puma's stable. 

