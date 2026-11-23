The EFL Championship has returned following the second international break of the season, with clubs getting back into action ahead of a packed winter schedule.

A full fixture list saw some big results in England's second tier, with Stoke rising to second in the table after beating promotion rivals Birmingham 1-0 and West Ham dropping out of the play-off places following a 1-1 draw against bottom-of-the-league Preston.

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Elsewhere, Blackburn twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Burnley in the East Lancashire derby, while Watford have sacked their manager following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sheffield United.

Here, Flashscore takes a look at some of the major talking points from the latest Championship action.

Championship promotion race Flashscore

Stoke continue promotion push

Stoke have enjoyed a superb start to the season and currently find themselves second in the table after beating fellow high-flyers Birmingham 1-0 on Saturday.

George Hirst bagged the only goal of the game, with the Potters hanging on to seal a 1-0 win despite a red card to Luca Bombino just after the hour mark.

The result means Stoke have now lost just once since August, winning 10 of their last 13 games - having actually lost their opening three matches of the campaign.

Birmingham are no pushovers either, with the Blues themselves on a run of seven victories in their previous nine heading into the clash against the Potters.

Stoke's recent form Flashscore

Such an impressive triumph for Stoke underlines their form since the beginning of the season. Mark Robins has slowly turned what was an ever-present midtable side into a promotion contender.

Summer signing Jack McGlynn has been a revelation in midfield, as has Ethan Galbraight - although the Northern Ireland international was absent from the win on Saturday.

Luke Graham has been equally impressive at the back, as well as veteran Championship goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. The goals have been spread across the team, but going all-in for a top-quality striker in January would give the Potters a huge shot at returning to the Premier League.

As for Birmingham, the loss against 10 men will sting, but their squad is full of talented players capable og bouncing back immediately - the Blues should not be written off as promotion candidates.

Blackburn salvage draw against rivals Burnley

Blackburn were rocked by news during the week that manager Tony Mowbray had to step away from his duties to focus on his health, just days before they visited fierce rivals Burnley in the East Lancashire derby.

Both clubs have defied expectations this season - although for differing reasons than were expected at the beginning of the campaign.

Many had predicted Rovers to be stuck at the bottom of the table, but the form of the Championship's second-top scorer Andri Gudjohnsen has helped to ensure that they sit comfortably in midtable.

On the other hand, many would have predicted Burnley - just relegated from the Premier League - to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight.

Burnley's Championship standings Flashscore

The Clarets sold the majority of their star players, though, and now find themselves in the relegation zone after already sacking manager Nicky Hayen.

Fabio Celestini has been brought in to turn their fortunes around, but it still looking for his first victory. In fact, Burnley have not won a single league game at home in over a year, the longest run in the history of England's top four divisions.

They looked like ending that run after twice taking the lead against Blackburn at Turf Moor on Sunday, first through Largie Ramazani and then Jaydon Banel.

Goals from Gudjohnsen and Todd Cantwell ensured Blackburn came away with a point though, showing excellent resilience after what was an undoubtedly difficult week for the club as a whole.

Parker still awaits first win at West Ham

Elsewhere, another manager struggling in his new surroundings is West Ham boss Scott Parker.

The former Hammers' captain replaced Nuno Espirito Santo before the international break and is still waiting for his first win after two draws and a defeat in his opening three fixtures.

The latest dropped points came against bottom-of-the-table Preston, with Liam Lindsay opening the scoring before Konstantinos Mavropanos rescued a point for West Ham - bagging his sixth league goal of the season from centre back.

Dropping points once again saw the Hammers fall to 10th in the table, outside of the play-off places with a record of six wins, six draws and four defeats so far.

While the quality of the squad will likely see them rise back into promotion contention before too long, Parker does need to get his side in shape quickly as a busy festive period approaches.

Championship top scorers Flashscore

Star forward Jarrod Bowen will always bring goals and assists at this level (seven of each so far), but it's worrying that West Ham's next top scorer is defender Mavropanos - a valuable weapon to have in their arsenal, but only if the club's strikers can also contribute more consistently.

Joel Piroe has netted four times, but Taty Castellanos and Pablo have just one goal each. If Parker can get at least one of those strikers firing again, then West Ham's promotion chances will look far more realistic.

Meghoma on target as Norwich march on

Norwich have now won their last five games in a row, rising to 11th in the table with 17 goals scored in that time.

Paris Meghoma was on target in the Canaries' latest victory, cutting inside and curling a lovely effort into the far corner to start a 2-1 comeback win against Cardiff.

His strike stood out across the latest Championship matches, winning our Goal of the Week.

Peck shines in Sheffield United rout

Sheffield United are up to ninth in the table after a 4-0 thrashing of Watford, with academy graduate Sydie Peck playing a starring role.

The 22-year-old got on the scoresheet late in the game but also won a penalty in the first half and put in a dominant showing in the middle of the park - winning 11 duels in the process to earn a 9.3 Flashscore rating.

That was the highest of anyone over the latest Championship fixtures, which makes Peck our Player of the Week. Take a look at our full Team of the Week:

Championship Team of the Week Flashscore

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