Tony Mowbray has stepped down as Blackburn manager this week, the club confirms.

The 62 year old, who has been in charge of the club for five months, has stepped down this week as he sent a message to supporters on Tuesday.

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As per the BBC, Mowbray had previously taken time out of the game during his time as Birmingham City boss back in 2024 as he underwent treatment for bowel cancer.

The club are 13th in the Championship and beat West Ham United 2-1 in the last game before the international break. Mowbray's side also won six of their 15 league games and are hoping to grab a play-off place this season.

Mowbray's message to fans

Speaking via the club website, Mowbray released a statement as he steps away from the club with immediate effect.

"Unfortunately, due to health issues, I have to step back from my role as Head Coach of Blackburn Rovers.

"I’m immensely proud of this group of players. Their dedication and professionalism have given us some memorable performances and wins, and I’ve loved working with them.

"Thank you to my coaching staff for all your hard work and for the support you’ve given me. It’s been a pleasure working alongside you.

"To the fans, thank you for the way you’ve supported me and the team this season. I’ve always tried to give you a team that you can be proud of. Your support has meant a great deal to me.

"I’m grateful to the Owners and Suhail for giving me the opportunity to lead this great club once again. I’d ask that you give me and my family privacy at this time. Thank you for your understanding. Tony."

Blackburn’s owner, Balaji Rao, said: “Our thoughts are with Tony and his family as he steps back from his duties to focus on his health. Through our many meetings over the years, we’ve come to know Tony well and grown very fond of him.

“We’ve always admired his professionalism, his dedication and the passion he brings to his work at Blackburn Rovers. Tony, please know that you have our unconditional and unwavering support. We send you and your family our love and strength, and we will do all we can to support you through this time.”

Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds will take charge of first-team affairs heading into Sunday's clash with Burnley.