Watford have sacked Alessio Dionisi after a dire start to the campaign.

After sacking Javi Garcia and Edward Still, Watford have made the decision to sack their third manager of 2026 as Dionisi is let go.

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The Hornets are fourth from the bottom in the Championship and were thrashed 4-0 by Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon in what was the final nail in the coffin for the Italian.

Dionisi was Watford's 12th head coach since the end of the 2020-21 season, a sign that the club have been ruthless when it comes to making swift managerial changes.

A club statement read: "Watford FC can confirm Alessio Dionisi has departed his role as head coach of the first team.

"Alessio joined in the summer after an exhaustive search and guided the team to an impressive start to the season with an opening day win over Southampton and encouraging draws against West Ham and Wrexham.

"However, a disappointing run since of just three wins in 13 matches, concluding in yesterday's 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United, has forced the club to make the difficult decision to make a change."

Watford had won just three of their last 13 games and only four times in the Championship all season. They sat 21st after 18 games under him and will now seek a new head coach once more.