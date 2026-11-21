Scott Parker was denied his first win as West Ham manager after Championship strugglers Preston earned a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Parker is still waiting for his maiden victory in three games since he returned to take charge of the club he once graced as a player.

Advertisement Advertisement

Relegated from the Premier League last season, West Ham sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and hired former Bournemouth, Burnley and Fulham boss Parker in October.

Yet the change has not brought about the desired upturn in West Ham's fortunes.

West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos headed their equaliser on the hour to cancel out Liam Lindsay's early goal for bottom-of-the-table Preston.

Despite amassing 27 efforts on goal, the 10th-placed Hammers could not break Preston's resistance and are now winless in their past five games.

Middlesbrough moved to the top of the table after a comfortable 2-0 home win against out-of-form Bristol City.

Adilson Malanda's header five minutes before half-time was followed by David Strelec's finish in the 54th minute.

George Hirst scored the winner as 10-man Stoke moved into second place with a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Birmingham.

Hirst broke the deadlock in the early stages of the second half before Stoke's Luca Bombino was shown a second yellow card in the 63rd minute.

The teams were level on points at the start of the day, but it was Stoke who stole a march in the promotion race as Hirst's first goal since early September clinched their fourth consecutive win.

Adam Armstrong scored his fourth goal in five games as third-placed Wolves beat Charlton 2-1 at Molineux to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

Cyle Larin returned in style as Southampton extended their unbeaten run at home to 18 games with a 2-0 victory over second-bottom Derby.

Larin netted his eighth goal this season and his first since September 12 after a hamstring problem.

Norwich came from behind to beat Cardiff 2-1, sealing a fifth successive league victory after losing the five games before their winning streak.

Ben Brereton Diaz scored twice as Sheffield United crushed struggling Watford 4-0 at Bramall Lane.

See the full Championship results with Flashscore.