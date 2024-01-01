DONE DEAL: Sheffield Wednesday land Southampton midfielder Charles

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have signed Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a season long loan contract with Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland international signed for the Saints from Manchester City a year ago.

While he did play 32 times in the Championship last term, the Saints believe that after Premier League promotion, he may need a loan.

Interestingly, Charles will link up with younger brother Pierce, who is Wednesday’s backup keeper.

Wednesday won 5-1 against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.