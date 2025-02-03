DONE DEAL: Millwall buy outright Brighton winger Baker-Boaitey

Tribal Football
Millwall have signed Brighton winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

Baker-Boaitey moves to the Championship club in a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The Lions also haven't released the length of the player's contract.

"He is an exciting winger who will add plenty of pace and skill to the squad, which will get fans off their seats," director of football Steve Gallen told the Millwall website.

"Benicio has already gained some key experience in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as testing himself out on loan in League Two with Port Vale.

"He'll link up with Alex Neil and the first-team squad immediately which, like Ajay Matthews, will be hugely beneficial to his development."

