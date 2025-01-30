Millwall nearing agreement for Wolves midfielder Cundle this week

Millwall nearing agreement for Wolves midfielder Crundle this week

Millwall are nearing the acquisition of Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle this transfer window.

The 22-year-old received approval to leave Molineux on loan or permanently earlier this month.

Millwall's initial bid was rejected by Wolves due to the finances involved in the offer.

However, the Lions have now reached an agreement on terms and are ready to sell.

Cundle will undergo a medical before completing his £1M move to The Den.

This transfer is expected to be finalized soon, per The Mirror.